30 Dec 2021

9 of the best puffer jackets for outdoor socialising

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

For a while, it looked like the days of outdoor socialising were over. That we’d never again have to endure al fresco dinners in the middle of winter, or huddle under space heaters clutching mugs of hot chocolate in a bid to keep hypothermia at bay.

Alas, the rapid rise of the Omicron variant has meant more and more people are once again opting to dine in the open air, or take a brisk walk with a pal instead of braving the great indoors.

And it just so happens that the must-have outerwear of the season is a puffer jacket. Lightweight but oh-so warm, a quilted coat will keep out the cold and look totally on-trend too.


This season’s coolest puff pieces come in mood-boosting brights and icy pastels. But if you want something a bit more understated, you’ll find lots of classic khaki, navy and black colourways in the shops too.

A longline puffer coat offers the ultimate in insulation (it’s basically like walking around in a sleeping bag), while shorter styles are great for striding through urban parks or countryside.

Ready to wrap up? Here’s our pick of the best puffer jackets on the high street…

1. Khost Clothing Longline Puffer Coat, £99; Multi Stripe Scarf, £29; Pom Pom Sleeve Jumper, £45; Lightning Bolt Skinny Jeans, £49, M&Co

2. Binky x Very Longline Padded Coat with Hood, £85; Knitted Cosy Roll Neck Asymmetric Hem Jumper, £21 (was £30); Faux Leather Triple Button Skinny Trousers, £22 (were £32)

3. River Island Blue RI Studio Super Puffer Coat, £140

4. Santa Cruz Mallow Jacket, £95; Nolan Chinos, £45 (boots stylist’s own)

5. Arket 2021 Waisted Down Jacket, £190

6. Lyle & Scott Argyle Puffer Jacket, £120

7. Rab Womens Cirrus Flex 2.0 Hoody Deep Heather, £130, Cotswold Outdoor

8. Oliver Bonas Popper Collar Pink Short Puffer Coat, £95

9. Love & Roses Quilted Coat, £85, Next

