Search

23 Dec 2021

Callum Davidson concerned by struggling St Johnstone’s defensive displays

Callum Davidson concerned by struggling St Johnstone’s defensive displays

Reporter:

News PA Media

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admitted his side’s defensive performances were concerning after they suffered a seventh consecutive defeat.

Ross County secured a deserved 2-1 win in Perth to leave the home side two points adrift of Dundee at the foot of the cinch Premiership.

Last year’s double cup winners were missing four players because of Covid issues as well as long-term absentees such as David Wotherspoon, and they are clearly still suffering from the loss of Jason Kerr and Ali McCann in the latter stages of the transfer window.

But their performance against County left Davidson “disappointed, frustrated, angry” after the visitors managed 20 shots at goal to the hosts’ nine.

Saints midfielder Jacob Butterfield quickly cancelled out Regan Charles-Cook’s early opener before Ross Callachan atoned for a first-half penalty miss to fire the winner from close range in the 69th minute.

County twice hit the frame of the goal and missed good chances to extend their lead before surviving a late onslaught without major scare.

Davidson said: “After going a goal down I thought we reacted really well to it. Second half we tried to come out and be the team that was pushing.

“I keep talking about us not scoring goals but defensively we were really poor. We didn’t do enough first contact again and one-v-one battles, and allowed Ross County too many chances.

“I asked them to show character and have a go and I thought they did in parts but there were other parts that weren’t good enough.

“Last year we were very good defensively and for me now we are not good enough in that department and it’s a concern for me.

“It’s something we need to sort, and I take responsibility for it. We have obviously had some issues but I expect better than that – I expect boys to fight and do better in certain situations.”

County boss Malky Mackay described the result as a “huge win”.

“I’m delighted to come here and play the way we did,” he added. “On another day we put the game to bed. We hit the post and the bar and were clean through on goal.

“We don’t take them and that allows them the last five minutes when we have got to defend well, which we do.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media