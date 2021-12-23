Search

23 Dec 2021

Bury’s Gigg Lane stadium handed £1million lifeline through government grants

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Bury’s Gigg Lane stadium has been handed a £1million lifeline through government grants.

Shakers fans now have the chance to save the club’s historic ground, more than two years after Bury were expelled from the English Football League.

Bury Football Club Supporters Society has been awarded the grant, aimed at transforming the stadium into a community asset used by junior and senior football teams, schools and the public.

The government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have combined to generate the grant.

“The collapse of Bury FC is a stain on English football and the result of the game being ripped out of the hands of the supporters and communities who made it what it is by big business and corporate interest,” said Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove.

“I pay enormous tribute to Bury’s supporters, who have shown incredible resolve in their fight to bring their beloved club back to life.

“By helping rescue the historic Gigg Lane stadium we are helping to put power back into their hands and securing a cherished asset for the wider community.”

Bury fell into administration in November 2020, languishing in a state of flux ever since.

A consortium led by supporters group Est 1885 still has a period of exclusivity on buying the club.

The proposed revamp of Gigg Lane will see an indoor adult education facility, with space for events and public meetings, with the Manchester Road Stand redeveloped to hold NHS diagnostic and physiotherapy provision.

“This funding will allow us the opportunity to complete the purchase of Gigg Lane, to bring football back to its historic home after a near three-year hiatus,” said Est 1885’s Math Pickup.

“There are still a few steps left in the process and we hope to provide a further update in the coming days when the legalities have been completed.”

News

