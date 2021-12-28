David Martindale targets new faces at Livingston despite Covid-19 uncertainty

Livingston manager David Martindale is hoping to do some January transfer business – if the pandemic does not intervene.
Martindale is keen to freshen up his squad but admits his plans may depend on good news from the Scottish Government after the initial three-week curbs on crowds come to an end.
The Livi boss told Sky Sports News: “We are probably looking at bringing in two or three faces and there’s probably going to be two or three faces leaving the building also.
“It’s essential that you try and keep as big a squad as possible.
“It’s difficult, especially when the chairman and chief executive don’t know when fans are going to be back in the stadium and you are trying to work on your budgets.
“But I think the signs are encouraging and hopefully we can see fans back in the stadium, which is going to help myself get new faces in the building.”
