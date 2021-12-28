Search

28 Dec 2021

Brentford short of players for visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City

Brentford short of players for visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Brentford will be shorthanded for the visit of Manchester City on Wednesday night as injuries, illness and suspension bite.

Bryan Mbeumo and Rico Henry have joined an injury list which already includes Mathias Jorgensen, Kristoffer Ajer, David Raya and Josh Dasilva.

Vitaly Janelt is out with Covid-19 while Mads Bech Sorensen, who is recovering from the virus, is a doubt, with Thomas Frank indicating he would be on the bench at best. Christian Norgaard is suspended after collecting his fifth booking of the season.

Kyle Walker, Rodri and John Stones could again be doubtful for City.

England full-back Walker has not been fit enough to feature in City’s last three matchday squads.

Rodri and Stones also missed the Boxing Day win over Leicester for unspecified reasons, although the latter was reportedly injured.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Jensen, Canos, Toney, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa, Bech Sorenson, Peart-Harris.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gunodgan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus, Palmer, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand, Kayky, Mbete.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media