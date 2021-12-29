Search

29 Dec 2021

On this day in 2001 – Blackburn sign Andy Cole from Manchester United

Andy Cole signed for Blackburn from Manchester United for £8million on this day in 2001.

The 30-year-old striker had slipped down the pecking order at Manchester United following the arrival of Ruud Van Nistelrooy and left after nearly seven years at Old Trafford.

Cole said: “When you leave a club like Manchester United it’s always going to be a big decision.

“I am 30 and it’s very important that in the next few years I’m playing football. That’s all I want to do. I don’t enjoy being on the bench.

“I am really looking forward to playing here. I spoke at great length to the manager and at what he was looking to do at the club and that made my mind up.”

Graeme Souness’ side were struggling in the Premier League but eventually recovered to finish 10th and win the League Cup, with Cole netting 13 goals in 20 games.

But Cole was not selected for England’s squad for the 2002 World Cup and subsequently announced his international retirement.

Cole scored 13 goals the following season as Blackburn finished sixth and was reunited with his former United strike partner Dwight Yorke.

He finished the 2003/04 campaign as Rovers’ top scorer with 11 goals but the club struggled and Cole’s relationship with Souness deteriorated.

Cole was allowed to leave on a free transfer that summer, signing for Fulham, after 37 goals in 100 games for Blackburn.

