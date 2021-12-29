Search

Ryan Porteous to serve three-match suspension over clash with Christian Ramirez

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous will serve a three-match suspension over his clash with Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez.

The defender was due to face a Scottish Football Association fast-track tribunal hearing on Thursday but Hibs have accepted his guilt on a charge of violent conduct.

Porteous will receive a mandatory two-match ban for the red-card offence and will also miss another game because he had already been sent off this season, for a challenge on Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo at Ibrox.

Porteous appeared to kick out at Ramirez after the pair fell to the ground but referee Alan Muir played on. The incident was later highlighted by Ramirez on social media.

Ramirez posted a clip of the clash on his Twitter account and wrote: “Seems unintentional?” followed by a series of emojis which suggested he did not think it was.

Porteous later scored the only goal of the game, which was Shaun Maloney’s first match in charge.

Maloney was non-committal over Hibs’ response to the SFA charge when questioned after their Boxing Day win against Dundee United, stating he and the club would consider the incident.

The centre-back is now set to miss cinch Premiership games against Celtic and Motherwell plus a Scottish Cup clash with Cove Rangers.

