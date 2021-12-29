Search

29 Dec 2021

Ben Brereton Diaz takes tally to 20 as Blackburn beat Barnsley

Ben Brereton Diaz takes tally to 20 as Blackburn beat Barnsley

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Ben Brereton Diaz struck his 20th Championship goal of the season as Blackburn beat struggling Barnsley 2-1 to move level on points with second-placed Fulham.

The Chile international’s clinical finish in the 65th minute settled a game that the hosts threatened to run away with but could not shake off the Tykes who put up a spirited display that belied their lowly position.

Joe Rothwell slotted in Blackburn’s opener after 24 minutes to cap a sustained spell of pressure.

Barnsley survived the onslaught and equalised through Carlton Morris’ deflected strike which breached the Rovers defence for the first time in nine hours.

But Blackburn’s star man showed why he is in demand, providing the extra quality to seal the points and a sixth consecutive league victory – the first time they have achieved that feat since November 2000, when they beat Barnsley.

Poya Asbaghi’s men are the only Championship side not to win away this season, losing two and drawing one of his three games in charge. He can be encouraged with the performance against the league’s most potent home attack, but they remain seven points from safety.

Callum Styles produced a sprawling save from Thomas Kaminski in the 15th minute as the strugglers made an assured start, but Rovers aggressively set about their business thereafter, with Rothwell surging into the area shortly afterwards, placing a 12-yard shot that struck a post and rolled agonisingly across goal.

John Buckley should have done better moments later but fired wide. The reprieve did not last, though, as Rovers hit the front in the 24th minute when Buckley intercepted another loose pass and set Rothwell clear and he calmly rolled the ball beyond Brad Collins for his second goal of the season.

Brereton Diaz was denied a tap-in in the 35th minute by a wonderful last-ditch challenge from Styles as Rovers threatened to run away with it.

They were made to pay for the missed chances in first-half stoppage time when the ball bounced to Morris 12 yards out and his fierce drive took a wicked deflection before hitting a post and creeping over the line.

Rovers burst back into life in the second half and Brereton Diaz was denied by another heroic intervention, this time from Michal Helik, before the Tykes had one of their best spells of possession.

But Blackburn have the quality to decide tight games and that was the case here, as Brereton Diaz raced down the left to meet Buckley’s pass before firing a low drive into the far corner.

Sam Gallagher stung Collins’ palms in stoppage time before Brereton Diaz lashed a glorious chance wide, and there was still time for Styles to fire just over at the death.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media