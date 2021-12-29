Search

30 Dec 2021

Ben Brereton Diaz is blossoming at Blackburn – Tony Mowbray

Ben Brereton Diaz is blossoming at Blackburn – Tony Mowbray

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Tony Mowbray saluted Ben Brereton Diaz’s maturity after his 20th goal of the season earned Blackburn a vital 2-1 win over Barnsley.

Rovers threatened to blow the Tykes away in a dominant first half and took the lead through Joe Rothwell’s composed effort, but they were punished for missed chances when Carlton Morris equalised via a deflection on the stroke of half-time.

Chile international Brereton Diaz settled a tight contest with a clinical finish midway through the second half and Mowbray praised his character after Rovers made it nine victories in 11 and moved within a point of the Sky Bet Championship summit.

He said: “I think Ben’s matured rather than improved. He’s always been a good player.

“We signed him as an 18-year-old boy, with Danny Graham and Bradley Dack starring for the team.

“What has happened is the external pressures of living in a dressing room with senior players and people who have had great careers and huge personalities, it can suppress a young guy, and as those personalities have left the dressing room – for lots of different reasons – Brereton, as he’s grown from an 18-year-old to a 22-year-old, he’s just matured into a man.

“He’s a big personality in the dressing room now himself. He’s a wonderful footballer, but he’s a wonderful human being first. A brilliant lad. He’s a funny character.

“We’re all delighted for him and it’s great that he can take some accolades.”

Barnsley remain 23rd after winning just one of their last 22 games and boss Poya Asbaghi was left to rue the “decisive moment” when a promising counter-attack opportunity ended with the Reds conceding the winner against the league’s in-form side.

Asbaghi said: “We started well in the first 10-15 minutes, created some chances. Then, after those minutes we played into Blackburn’s hands.

“What has made them have really good form is their counter-attacks and we were playing into their hands, in really vulnerable positions to lose the ball.

“Obviously 1-0 for them was logical for them, but then we got a good equaliser from Morris.

“We came in at half-time and talked about not giving the ball away too easily in dangerous positions.

“In the second half we got more control, but then there was the decisive moment when we had a good counter-attacking opportunity, and instead of creating a good chance to score maybe, instead we lose the ball, they counter-attack on us and that’s 2-1 and that of course was the decisive moment of the game.

“It wasn’t until the end we created good chances to equalise. We’re disappointed to lose the game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media