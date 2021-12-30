Search

30 Dec 2021

Ange Postecoglou says Christopher Jullien nearing return

Ange Postecoglou says Christopher Jullien nearing return

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is hopeful Christopher Jullien will be ready to return soon after the winter break following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Celtic are looking to tie up a number of early January signings but their squad is also set to be strengthened by the return to fitness of a number of players.

One of them, Jullien, has never been available for Postecoglou and his return to fitness has stalled at certain points.

The French centre-back has not played since suffering a serious knee injury when he collided with a post while making a goal-line clearance in a 3-0 win over Dundee United exactly a year ago.

Postecoglou said: “He’s had a couple of little setbacks but we are hoping now that he’s at a point where he’s ready to train fully with the team and make himself available.  He’ll be a great addition.

“He’s good player, he’s very commanding, he’s very confident in himself. So we will get him involved and I’m sure he can add to us.”

The likes of Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota and James Forrest are also expected to be “there or thereabouts” when Celtic resume their season against Hibernian on January 17.

Celtic also look likely to have reinforcements secured by then with reports in Japan declaring they have made further progress in their pursuit of several targets.

Several Japanese outlets have reported that a deal has been agreed for striker Daizen Maeda to rejoin his former Yokohama Marinos manager Postecoglou on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Celtic have also been strongly linked with J-League players Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi ahead of the transfer window.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media