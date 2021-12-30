Search

30 Dec 2021

Anthony Ralston grateful for new lease of life under Ange Postecoglou

Anthony Ralston grateful for new lease of life under Ange Postecoglou

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Anthony Ralston spoke of his rejuvenation under new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou after fearing a Parkhead departure.

The 23-year-old right-back came through the club’s academy and had a loan spell at Queens Park before making his Hoops debut in May 2016 against St Johnstone.

However, after further loan spells at Dundee United and St Johnstone, and after making just one appearance last season against Livingston when Celtic were depleted due to Covid-19 issues, it looked like his time as a Hoops player could be up.

But a new lease of life under Postecoglou, who took over in the summer, has brought a new contract until 2025 as well as four goals in the cinch Premiership so far this season with Ralston also going on to make his Scotland debut in November to complete a remarkable turnaround in fortunes.

Ralston also picked up a Premier Sports Cup winners’ medal after Celtic beat Hibernian in the Hampden final earlier in the month.

Ralston told Sky Sports News: “It was natural for me to think it (Celtic career) was coming to an end.

“I’ve been here since the age of eight and coming through all the years at the academy, it comes with a lot of ups and downs.

“It was a hard season last season, when you’re not playing and you’re not involved.

“I spent a lot of time on the training pitch and put my work in there. When you’re not playing it’s not easy at times but you need to keep yourself right.

“I felt my time maybe had come to an end but when I got my opportunity, I wasn’t going to let it go and I just want to keep myself there.

“When you see the other side of it and now you’re on this side you never want to go back.

“I’m delighted with how it’s gone so far but it’s important that I keep myself right, keep my head down and keep working.”

Postecoglou changed the way Celtic play with Ralston’s role as an inverted full-back a key part the Hoops’ high-tempo style of football.

The defender’s form earned him his first Scotland cap last month when he came on as a late substitute in the 2022 World Cup qualifying win against Denmark at Hampden Park.

He said: “Since he’s come in the gaffer has been great, not just with me but with all the boys.

“On a personal note, it is obviously a new way of playing and I am loving it.

“At the beginning it was new and I had to learn it (the new role). Every day in training it was something we worked on.

“When I found myself in midfield at the beginning… I’ve never had to check around about me as everything is usually in front of me.

“I’m enjoying it but it goes back to the clear messages the gaffer gave and the instructions of how he wanted it done.

“It instilled that confidence and belief that you can go and do it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media