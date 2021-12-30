Search

30 Dec 2021

Hugo Lloris ‘loves’ Tottenham and wants to stay, says Antonio Conte

Hugo Lloris ‘loves’ Tottenham and wants to stay, says Antonio Conte

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Antonio Conte hopes Tottenham can “find a solution” to keep Hugo Lloris at the club and has ruled out Harry Winks leaving in January.

France goalkeeper Lloris’ deal expires at end of the season, meaning he can talk to foreign clubs from Saturday about a free transfer in the summer.

There has been no suggestion of a new contract offer just yet, but Conte hopes a deal can be struck.

“Hugo is a Tottenham player, he’s the captain,” Conte said. “For sure he will talk with the club to try to find a solution.

“I think Hugo wants to stay in his club, he loves the club, he stays well in Tottenham.”

With the transfer window opening in two days, Conte has confirmed Winks will be staying put after fighting his way into the Italian’s plans.

Winks was considering his future a couple of months ago after being frozen out by Nuno Espirito Santo, but Conte has reintegrated him into the squad.

“Winksy is playing well. And Winks has shown (himself) to be a reliable player. And for this reason, Winksy will stay here,” Conte said.

“I find players that are reliable and then I can count on them. And Winksy showed me that I can count on him.”

Tanguy Ndombele’s future looks far more uncertain, having played just 80 minutes of Premier League action in eight games under Conte.

The Italian was asked to explain what role suited the Frenchman best, but Conte curtly replied: “He’s a midfielder.”

Despite being open on Winks’ future, asked whether Ndombele would stay at the club in January, he said: “I think that it’s better for me and the club to speak together. And then we will have the situation more clear than now.

“Now, to speak about players that can come or go, I think is not right and is not honest.”

Conte plans to sit down with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici about plans for the forthcoming transfer window.

After two months in the job he has made his assessment of the squad and says they need to improve in quality.

“I’m sure 100 per cent. I made the evaluation after two months of work with my players. For sure now the situation is more clear than before,” he said.

“I am waiting to have a meeting with the club and then also to give my opinion about the squad and what I think about our situation. For sure I am waiting for a meeting.

“After only two weeks, I said we need to improve the quality of the squad and for sure we need to improve the quality of this squad.

“I was sure after seven days, 10 days, two weeks about this. Then I made evaluations to understand which players I could count on and which players I can’t.

“For sure, the squad needs to improve quality but in an important way.”

Spurs are expected to be missing Seven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Cristian Romero for the New Year’s Day trip to Watford.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media