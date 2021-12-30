Search

30 Dec 2021

Ralf Rangnick urges people to ‘follow medical advice and get vaccinated’

Ralf Rangnick urges people to ‘follow medical advice and get vaccinated’

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has urged people to follow medical advice and get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Premier League schedule has been hit by a spate of postponements at a time when positive cases are rising across the country.

United’s matches against Brentford and Brighton were postponed due to the number of positive Covid-19 tests within the camp, leading to a 16-day break before Monday’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Rangnick echoed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s concern over signing unvaccinated players in the build-up to that match, and underlined his belief that people should be jabbed in his programme notes on Thursday ahead of the home clash with Burnley.

“These are very strange times in which we live, but the most important thing everybody can do is be sensible and follow medical advice to be vaccinated,” he said.

“There is never a good time to have our lives impacted in such a way, but it is especially hard during the festive period, at a time when everybody wants to be together.

“I hope that, even if it is not possible to see your loved ones, you are able to have some kind of contact and all help each other get through this.

“We have also had to pull together here at the club because, from a football perspective, it has certainly not been a straightforward period for us.

“I have been here for a month already, but we have hardly had any games and our training has been very heavily affected by positive tests and the temporary closure of Carrington, so it has not been easy to assess everything I need to see and communicate everything I need to say.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media