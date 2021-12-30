Ten-man Bristol City suffer late heartache after Andy King sent off against QPR

Yoann Barbet’s stoppage-time strike gave QPR a 2-1 Championship win at Ashton Gate over a Bristol City team reduced to 10 men.

The defender connected perfectly with a near-post header from a right-wing corner to send traveling fans behind the goal into ecstasy.

It was rough justice on City, who were depleted from the 56th minute when midfielder Andy King was shown a second yellow card for pulling back Stefan Johansen, having already been booked for dissent over a first-half penalty award.

The hosts had taken just three minutes to go in front, teenager Alex Scott firing home from inside the box with the aid of a deflection off Rob Dickie after a strong run from Andreas Weimann.

But Rangers hit back in first-half injury time when Cameron Pring brought down Luke Amos and Charlie Austin made no mistake in firing the resulting spot-kick past Max O’Leary.

City boss Nigel Pearson made five changes to the side beaten by Huddersfield on their last outing, including one in goal where O’Leary replaced skipper Dan Bentley, with Matty James taking over as captain.

Injury-hit Rangers were able to name only five substitutes and soon found themselves under heavy pressure, which was rewarded by Scott’s goal.

It was almost 2-0 after 11 minutes when Antoine Semenyo fed Callum O’Dowda on the left and raced into the box to meet his cross with a clever near-post flick, saved by Seny Dieng.

Seconds later Semenyo miscued a volley from another O’Dowda cross, sending the ball wide from six yards.

O’Dowda was wreaking havoc on the left and set up another chance for James, whose shot was too close to Dieng.

Rangers weathered the storm and produced their first effort of note with 29 minutes gone when Austin fired over from distance after turning past Zak Vyner.

But the visitors could count themselves fortunate to be on level terms at the break. City disputed the penalty, but Pring went to ground and referee Andy Davies was well placed to make the decision.

Rangers began the second half on the front foot and Lee Wallace saw his goal-bound volley blocked by a brave James header.

King’s dismissal for a clear foul was a poor error by such an experienced player. Rangers boss Mark Warburton reacted by sending on Lydon Dykes for Wallace.

City responded well to the setback and the 10 men enjoyed a period of pressure. But Rangers began to look increasingly dangerous and O’Leary saved well from Cameron Willock.

Pearson’s men fought tenaciously to try to secure a point, but were left to rue moments of indiscipline and not capitalising more on their early pressure when Barbet struck late on.