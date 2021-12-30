More goals to come from Ryan Christie, says Bournemouth boss Scott Parker

Scott Parker backed Ryan Christie to find the net more regularly after the Scotland midfielder finally broke his Bournemouth duck in the Championship leaders’ 3-0 victory over 10-man Cardiff.

Top-scorer Dominic Solanke celebrated his 18th goal of the season before an Alex Smithies own goal helped Parker’s men move four points clear at the top.

Chritie’s deflected 25th-minute opener was the first time he had found the net in 20 games since joining the Cherries from Celtic on transfer deadline day.

Bournemouth head coach Parker said: “I was pleased for Ryan.

“I am not too fussed about his lack of goals, but I am sure in the back of his mind he was thinking about it.

“From the opportunities he has had over the course of the season he could have had more goals. Hopefully that is the one that settles him and he can chip in now.”

Struggling Cardiff could have taken an early lead when top-scorer Kieffer Moore headed tamely at goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Moore was made to pay in the 25th minute when Christie broke the deadlock.

Solanke did well down the right before picking out Christie just inside the area.

His shot looked to be heading wide before taking a deflection off Mark McGuinness, leaving the stranded Smithies powerless to come to his side’s rescue.

Moore had another good chance to level but his attempt to guide Mark Harris’ teasing cross beyond Travers was pushed out by the Irishman.

Cardiff ended the half a man light after Leandro Bacuna was shown a straight red card for a reckless scissor tackle from behind on Philip Billing in the centre circle.

The challenge sparked an ugly melee.

Parker said: “It was a really poor challenge and I am thankful Phil was not seriously injured.

“The referee was superb in how quickly he defused the situation. It was a terrible tackle.

“Sometimes in football things boil over and I can understand my players’ reaction because Phil’s leg could have ended up facing the other way. It could have been a real career-ender.”

Jefferon Lerma had a good chance to make it 2-0 in the 64th minute when the Colombian headed over from a corner.

Solanke did find the net four minutes later with a coolly-taken finish.

The ex-Liverpool forward played a one-two with Billing before sliding his shot beyond Smithies and into the bottom left corner.

It was 3-0 seven minutes from time when Lerma’s fiercely struck shot from a corner smashed against the underside of the bar before hitting Smithies and flying into the net.

Covid-hit Cardiff also saw top-scorer Moore hobble off with an ankle injury as they endured a miserable return to action after three weeks off.

Manager Steve Morison did not attend the post-match press conference, citing ‘Welsh law’.

Parker was delighted with his team’s efforts, saying: “I am satisfied. It was a good performance all-round.

“The first goal settled the players and the crowd. Once the boy got sent-off it was about being professional.

“The second goal was key. It was lovely play, a lovely assist from Phil and a nice finish from Dom. He has laser-vision in those situations.”