31 Dec 2021

Paris St Germain remain hopeful of persuading Kylian Mbappe to sign new contract

IrelandLive Reporter

Paris St Germain remain hopeful of persuading Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract, the PA news agency understands.

The 23-year-old forward is free to discuss pre-contract terms with other clubs from January 1, amid continued speculation linking him with a summer move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe said last week he would “100 per cent” be a PSG player for the rest of this season, and sources close to the leadership of the French club say they have not given up hope of a new one or two-year deal.

The club accept Mbappe has a genuine desire to play for Real at some stage in his career, but also point to the player’s deep affection for, and connection to, Paris, the city where he was born and raised.

The player is enjoying working alongside PSG’s star names such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma and has been taken under the wing of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

PSG rejected bids from Real last summer, with club sources at the time questioning whether the Spanish side even had the financial resources to back up their interest.

They also felt Real were trying to take advantage at a difficult time for the player, who endured a disappointing Euro 2020, with his missed penalty condemning France to a last-16 exit to Switzerland.

