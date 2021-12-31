Search

31 Dec 2021

McLean defends Gilmour and says all Norwich players need to raise their game

McLean defends Gilmour and says all Norwich players need to raise their game

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Kenny McLean has told the Norwich boo-boys to lay off Billy Gilmour and insists the whole squad need to raise their own game in the battle for Premier League survival next year.

The 20-year-old on-loan Chelsea midfielder was singled out by some of the travelling Canaries fans venting their frustrations during the 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Dean Smith’s men sit bottom of the table following a five-game losing streak in which the team has failed to score.

Norwich will not be in action again on New Year’s Day after the match at Leicester was postponed because of continuing Covid-19 and injury problems within Smith’s squad.

McLean, whose foul gave away an early penalty at Selhurst Park, knows only a collective effort can help turn the campaign around – and will not stand for his fellow Scotland midfielder being made a scapegoat.

“Being an older player and playing next to him (Gilmour) I feel some responsibility in that because I don’t appreciate him being singled out, at all,” McLean, 29, said.

“Maybe (it is because of) the expectation that everybody has got on him, but he is a young kid. He is here doing everything he can to help us.

“We need him going forward because his ability is something that is welcomed at this football club.

“He is not doing as well as he can – he would be the first to admit that, but nobody is.

“As a young boy getting singled out I would rather it was someone like myself, a more experienced player who takes the brunt of that a little bit more.

“He obviously has never experienced something like this in his career. He is young and is in his first full season of playing football in the Premier League.”

McLean, though, is confident Gilmour will come through the testing spell.

“It is going to be tough for him,” McLean said in an interview on Sky Sports.

“He is a strong character, a strong lad and he will put a brave face on, but no matter who you are that is not going to be nice to hear.”

Gilmour was brought back into the side after Smith replaced Daniel Farke as head coach last month, and started the last eight matches.

There had been some suggestions Chelsea would consider a January recall for the young midfielder if his stay at Carrow Road was not working out.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, however, has not given the subject much consideration as he deals with their own hectic festive schedule.

“To be very honest with you, I have not thought about it yet and I don’t think it is a subject right in between these matches right now,” Tuchel said when questioned on Gilmour at a press conference ahead of the Blues’ match with Liverpool on January 2.

“We did not have a whole week to discus all of these things, maybe we need to do it right after Liverpool.

“But we haven’t discussed it yet and honestly, I don’t have a clear opinion on it right now.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media