Search

31 Dec 2021

Vitary Janelt could increase Brentford’s options ahead of Aston Villa match

Vitary Janelt could increase Brentford’s options ahead of Aston Villa match

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt could be involved against Aston Villa after recovering from coronavirus.

Otherwise the Bees have a clean bill of health for Covid-19, but Rico Henry is definitely out through injury.

Kristoffer Ajer and Bryan Mbeumo face late fitness tests while Christian Norgaard is back from suspension.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is banned after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season in the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Boxing Day.

John McGinn should be available after missing the Chelsea loss and returning to training on Friday but Ashley Young (fractured toe) is a major doubt.

Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Leon Bailey (thigh) remain sidelined for boss Steven Gerrard, who is due to return to the dugout after catching Covid.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Jensen, Canos, Toney, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa, Bech Sorenson, Peart-Harris, Janelt, Ajer, Mbeumo, Norgaard.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Tuanzebe, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Young, Sanson, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Buendia, Trezeguet, Philogene-Bidace, Traore, Archer, Watkins, Ings.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media