Search

01 Jan 2022

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard vows to spend January transfer fund wisely

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard vows to spend January transfer fund wisely

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

Boss Steven Gerrard has vowed to spend Aston Villa’s January cash wisely.

Villa have spent close to £330million since returning to the Premier League in 2019 and Gerrard, appointed in November, is eager to make his mark on the squad.

He would like to keep on-loan Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, who has been linked with Napoli, while is also keen on bolstering his full-back options.

Villa spent £87million in the summer on Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings after selling Jack Grealish for a British record £100million to Manchester City – but remain eager to improve.

“The important thing is we’ll only make signings if we feel they’re the right ones for the team and for the club to move us forward and to improve us,” Gerrard said, ahead on Sunday’s trip to Brentford.

“We won’t make them for the sake of it just to add volume.

“We are looking and assessing certain players for certain positions in the squad. I won’t give too much away because my phone will go on fire and start smoking with agents, which I don’t want.

“Myself, Christian Purslow (chief executive) and Johan Lange (sporting director) have spoken every day in the past week, more so because I’ve had a lot of free time because of COVID.

“We’ve had some good, positive meetings and we have identified certain individuals we’d like to bring in.

“If we can make that happen in this window, great. If not, it might be a case of being patient and waiting until the summer.”

Villa are two points and two places ahead of their 14th-placed hosts who are enjoying an impressive debut season in the Premier League.

They drew 1-1 at Villa Park in August and Gerrard has admired what opposite number Thomas Frank has achieved.

He added: “They’re a good team with a really fascinating manager. I like to hear his press conferences, I like the way he coaches on the side of the pitch.

“He’s done an incredible job at Brentford and I’m looking forward to competing against him, and so are the team. We’re on the back of a disappointing result but a performance that had a lot of positives within it.

“They’ve got some dangerous individuals in their team, but they’re very much a team. There’s not much ego in the Brentford squad, so there’s much to admire about them.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media