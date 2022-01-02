Search

02 Jan 2022

On this day in 2014: Cardiff appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he had received advice from Sir Alex Ferguson after being confirmed as the new Cardiff manager in place of Malky Mackay.

The then 40-year-old had been Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman’s first choice from the outset, despite his relatively limited managerial experience with Norwegian club Molde.

Solskjaer said: “I have had good contact with the gaffer (Ferguson). He has wished me all the best and given me some good advice as he always does.

“When you worked for him you could ask him for advice and I had a good conversation with him.”

Despite concerns over the influence of owner Vincent Tan, Solskjaer made it clear he has received assurances that he would be the main man when it came to football,

“I have had great chats with the owner and Mehmet and they have told me they want me to be in charge of the football and for me I do not need any more confirmation,” Solskjaer added.

“I go into this with my eyes open and I want the fans to be proud of us when we go on the pitch.

“I will only ask my players for 100 percent, which was hammered down to me with the gaffer and Roy Keane at Manchester United. We can forgive mistakes as long as we have a go and enjoy playing in the Premier League.

“I felt I needed to be back here and I want to stay for the long, long term.”

News

