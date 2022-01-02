Search

02 Jan 2022

Middlesbrough sign Aaron Connolly on loan from Brighton

Middlesbrough have confirmed the loan signing of Brighton striker Aaron Connolly.

The Republic of Ireland international is Boro’s first signing of the January transfer window and joins until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made over 50 appearances for Brighton and has represented his country from Under-17 level to the senior team.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder told the club’s website: “I’m delighted. It’s an area of the pitch we need to improve in terms of competition for places.

“He’s a young player, he’s played in the Premier League a number of times and he’s from a technical football club. He’s also played for his country.

“He gives us pace, can finish at the top of the pitch and gives us competition for the players around him.”

