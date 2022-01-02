QPR manager Mark Warburton pleased after win at Birmingham

QPR manager Mark Warburton praised his players after they made it five games unbeaten away from home with a 2-1 win at Birmingham.

Albert Adomah and Chris Willock put QPR 2-0 up before Chuks Aneke pulled a goal back for the hosts.

Warburton’s side currently possess the third best away record in the Sky Bet Championship and the Rangers boss expressed his delight after seeing them climb up to fifth in the table.

He said: “To come here, it’s a tough venue and opponent. I have a lot of respect for Lee (Bowyer) and the job he does with his players, we knew we would face a tough challenge here today.

“I was pleased that we came out, got the early goal and controlled the first half. In the second half, we knew they were going to come out and press, and to get the second goal of that quality was really pleasing.”

Adomah’s neat finish in the 14th minute set QPR on their way, with the winger finding the net for the first time since the final day of last season.

But Warburton has urged his players to continue to deliver the goods and not rely on individual brilliance.

“If Albert does that and five others don’t, you’re only as strong as your weakest link,” he said.

“With Birmingham, for example, we knew we had to stop the crosses otherwise balls will come in. They’ve got the likes of (Troy) Deeney, very talented players and good finishers.”

The Blues failed to test QPR after getting themselves back into the game through an Aneke strike and Lee Bowyer admitted his side are lacking a clinical touch.

“We didn’t have that bit of quality in the final third,” he said. “That’s what we’ve lacked ever since we lost (Tahith) Chong. Hopefully we can bring some more of that in.

“They scored from their first opportunity and did the same in the second half. They were just clinical and that’s why they are in the position that they are in the league and why we are where we are. We need more than one chance to score a goal.”

The Blues head coach refrained from putting too much pressure on Jordan James and George Hall, both 17, who started the game and were both impressive.

He said: “I thought they did very well. I don’t think you can ask any more. They gave everything, 17-year-old lads running around trying to do the right things.

“To be fair to the rest of the players, they were the same. They tried and they gave everything but they just lacked that piece of quality, that’s the difference. Hopefully we can bring a bit more quality in.”