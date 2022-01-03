Search

03 Jan 2022

Rafael Benitez hoping Dominic Calvert-Lewin can help spark Everton revival

Rafael Benitez hoping Dominic Calvert-Lewin can help spark Everton revival

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is pinning his hopes on a fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin and new January signings turning things around at Goodison Park.

The England international made his long-awaited comeback after more than four months out with a thigh injury in the 3-2 defeat at home to Brighton, prior to which new £17million left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko was introduced to fans.

Everton are also understood to be closing in on the £10million signing of Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson as Benitez looks to revamp a defence which has conceded the first goal in 14 of 18 Premier League matches this season.

The match against Brighton was only the eighth time Benitez’s side had scored more than once in the league: five of those occasions came in their opening six matches and Calvert-Lewin scored in the first three before his injury.

Such was their dire position against the Seagulls the striker played 90 minutes, which was not part of the pre-match plan, but now the 24-year-old is up and running again his under-pressure manager is desperate for him to start scoring after he missed a penalty on his return.

“Hopefully Dominic coming back will give a little bit more hope to everyone,” said the Spaniard, who is also missing Richarlison from an injury-hit side which has lost eight of the last 12.

“And if we are bringing players back, and signing new players, it will bring this desire that everyone is expecting.”

One positive from the game was the performance of Anthony Gordon, the 20-year-old academy graduate who has benefited from absences to get more chances in the first team and enjoyed his best day in a blue shirt with both goals against Brighton.

“He has the right mentality,” said Benitez.

“He was a talented player who maybe needed to work harder and he is doing that. I am really pleased because he is growing.”

Gordon has already played more matches for Everton this season than in the four previous campaigns since making his debut in 2017, and scoring his first goals for the club was a personal high.

“A bittersweet day. While I was buzzing to score, at the same time I’m devastated (with the result),” he told evertonfc.com.

“For my goals, I was just being direct. I’ve been not so good at that in the past and I’m trying to get better in that aspect – being direct and causing problems. I think that showed.”

But even Gordon is not naive enough to think things are going well.

“We should be winning more games and the results have been disappointing recently,” he added.

“But I’m still confident, with the players we’ve got, we’ll have a good second half of the season.”

Heading into the game Brighton had won just once in 13 matches, but had taken twice as many points (12) as Everton had done in their previous 12.

The Seagulls’ main problem has been up front but Alexis Mac Allister’s brace at Goodison Park showed head coach Graham Potter goals can come from other areas.

“He has the quality. He can contribute to the scoring phase for us,” said the Brighton boss.

“So can others. That is something we are trying to improve as it’s too easy to blame the strikers.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media