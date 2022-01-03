Search

03 Jan 2022

Ezri Konsa admits Aston Villa need to improve defensively after fresh setback

Ezri Konsa admits Aston Villa need to improve defensively after fresh setback

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Ezri Konsa admits Aston Villa need to tighten up defensively after leaking five goals in back-to-back defeats.

Villa’s 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Boxing Day was followed by a narrow 2-1 reverse at Brentford on Sunday.

The Bees only created three genuine goalscoring opportunities, but converted two of them, to the frustration of their former defender.

“We’re very disappointed,” Konsa told VillaTV. “We had a lot of the ball throughout the whole game. I felt that first half we should have killed the game, we dominated that half.

“We didn’t really create enough clear-cut chances in the second half and obviously we know that, in the Premier League, if you give away chances then you will get punished, and that’s what happened to us.

“In the first half they had one chance, which they scored, and second half I think they had two chances and one was a goal.

“We’ve conceded five goals in two games now and it’s something we need to stop doing and something we need to improve on.

“How? By going back into the training ground, going back to basics. By going over the game, seeing where we went wrong, seeing what we can do better going into the next game.

“And I think, us as defenders, looking at last season and the way we were hard to beat, that’s something that we need to go back to quickly.”

Villa led through an early Danny Ings strike but Yoane Wissa hauled Brentford level by half-time, and Mads Roerslev’s first senior goal gave them the points.

The already-depleted Bees were hit by more injuries, to winger Sergi Canos and midfielder Mathias Jenson, but boss Thomas Frank is hopeful neither are too serious.

“It’s a hip for problem Mathias, and for Sergi it’s a hamstring. I hope neither are major,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media