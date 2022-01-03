Search

03 Jan 2022

Wolves recall Ryan Giles from Cardiff loan

Ryan Giles has been recalled by Wolves from his season-long loan spell at Cardiff.

The England Under-20 wideman returns to Molineux having claimed a Sky Bet Championship-best nine assists for the Bluebirds during the first half of the season.

“It’s with disappointment that we can confirm that Ryan Giles will be returning to Wolves having been recalled from his season-long loan spell with the Bluebirds,” Cardiff said on their official website.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “Gilo has been doing great out on loan. He’s been playing in numerous positions, on both wings and wing-back, and has done very well.

“Now, with Covid, injuries and international call-ups, players are dropping out, and he’ll be added to the squad.

“This is an opportunity to come back and train with the first team and show Bruno (Lage, Wolves manager) what he’s learned.

“He came back in the November international break, which was great, and we now need to make sure we have options during the current Covid situation.

“It’s a chance to work with a Premier League first team for him and we’re making sure we’re protecting ourselves.”

Telford-born Giles, 21, signed a long-term Wolves contract in December 2020.

