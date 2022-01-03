Search

03 Jan 2022

Shaun Maloney relishing prospect of working with promising youngster Dylan Tait

Shaun Maloney relishing prospect of working with promising youngster Dylan Tait

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney is looking forward to having midfielder Dylan Tait in his squad for the second half of the season.

The 20-year-old signed for the Easter Road club from Raith Rovers at the end of the summer transfer window but was immediately loaned back to the Kirkcaldy outfit for six months.

However, Tait’s time at the cinch Championship side has now come to an end following his involvement as a substitute in Sunday’s goalless draw with Dunfermline.

Maloney, who replaced Jack Ross as manager last month, has spoken to his Raith counterpart John McGlynn about Tait and is enthused about the prospect of adding him to his group for the remainder of the campaign.

He told Hibs’ website: “I’ve spoken with the Raith manager, who spoke very highly about Dylan.

“He’s a young player with potential and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Hibs have also welcomed American striker Chris Mueller from Orlando City this month, while they have been linked with moves for Arsenal defender Harry Clarke, who has just ended a loan stint at Ross County, and Bodo/Glimt forward Elias Hoff Melkersen.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media