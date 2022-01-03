Search

03 Jan 2022

Number of new Premier League Covid cases drops to 94

Number of new Premier League Covid cases drops to 94

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Premier League has fallen for the first time in eight weeks, the governing body has revealed.

A total of 14,250 tests were carried out on players and club staff between December 27 and January 2 and 94 new positives were recorded, a reduction of nine on the previous week’s record of 103.

A Premier League statement said: “The safety of everyone is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in response to the impact of the Omicron variant. The League has reverted to its emergency measures and has increased testing of players and club staff.

“The League can today confirm that between Monday 27 December and Sunday 2 January, 14,250 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 94 new positive cases (0.65 per cent).

“This is the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks.”

The results come after the top-flight festive programme was severely disrupted by postponements as clubs requested games be called off with Covid-19 cases and injuries mounting.

Two top-flight matches were postponed in the latest round of fixtures, Leicester-Norwich on Saturday and Southampton-Newcastle on Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media