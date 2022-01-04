Search

04 Jan 2022

Dion Sanderson back at Wolves as Birmingham announce Teden Mengi signing

Dion Sanderson back at Wolves as Birmingham announce Teden Mengi signing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson has been recalled from his loan at Birmingham.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined the Sky Bet Championship outfit last summer on a deal that was due to last for the whole 2021-22 season.

Having made 16 appearances for Blues, he returns to Wolves at a time when Romain Saiss is preparing to represent Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations and Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera remain injured.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said on the club’s website: “For Dion to be playing week in, week out at Championship level has been fantastic for his development. It prepares him for his career and he’s doing well, and this is a good opportunity to have him back in the building, to have a good look at him.

“With Saiss going to Afcon and Boly and Mosquera injured, this gives us an opportunity to bolster the squad and also gives Dion the chance to be back at Compton, and for him, he can hopefully get some minutes, and we’ll see how the situation develops.

“He’s had two years out on loan and played lots of football, so to have a spell back at the club will be useful for him and us.”

Sanderson, who has made one senior Wolves appearance and signed a new four-year contract with the club last summer, had spells on loan at Cardiff in 2019-20 and Sunderland last season.

Birmingham have since announced the arrival of Teden Mengi on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old impressed during a nine-game spell with Derby last term and signed a new contract with United until the summer of 2024 in March last year.

Mengi told BluesTV: “It was important for me to try and find what was best for me, which is here at Blues and to just kick on and get as many games under my belt and improve as much as I can as a player and as a person.

“As soon as I heard about Blues I was straight on the phone to (Tahith) Chongy and he told me it is great, the lads are great, I am going to enjoy it, everyone is a nice person, so I am just looking forward to it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media