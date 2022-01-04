Search

04 Jan 2022

Tony Gallacher joins St Johnstone from Liverpool on two-and-a-half-year deal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

St Johnstone have signed Liverpool left-back Tony Gallacher on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 22-year-old broke into the Falkirk first team as a teenager and then moved to Anfield for a six-figure transfer fee in 2018.

He spent part of last season on loan at Toronto FC and, after being unable to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans, has now left Liverpool on a permanent basis to join Saints on a deal until summer 2024.

Gallacher, who made one appearance for the Reds in 2019, told the Perth club’s website: “I’m really excited about my move to St Johnstone and can’t wait to get started.

“I had a great time at Liverpool and I’d like to thank everyone there for looking after me and helping me to improve as a footballer and teach me so many good habits.

“I feel very lucky to have been part of a massive football club with so many wonderful professionals and people. It was an incredible education.

“But I felt the time was right to look for first-team football and an exciting opportunity presented itself at St Johnstone.

“Having been out on loan at Toronto, I enjoyed my time there and it made me want more and more first-team football.

“It’s now up to me to show everyone at St Johnstone that I’m good enough to play regular first-team football and that’s what I plan to do.

“My preference is to play on the left-hand side as I feel I have good energy to get up and down and can deliver crosses into the box. I also enjoy the defensive side of the game.”

Saints are currently bottom of the cinch Premiership. They have already added Irish defender Daniel Cleary to their squad this month while also signing midfielder Ali Crawford on a permanent contract.

Gallacher continued: “My immediate aim is to work hard and integrate with the group. Team spirit is so important and I know it’s a really good squad at St Johnstone.

“There will be a feeling of positivity going into the second half of the season. We then need to take that into games and we will.

“It’s vital to win games of football and I am confident we will do that to move away from the bottom end of the table.”

