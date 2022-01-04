Southampton takeover nearing completion

Southampton are close to confirming a takeover of the club, the PA news agency understands.
Chinese businessman Jisheng Gao purchased an 80 per cent stake in Saints in 2017, with Katharina Liebherr retaining 20 per cent.
Gao has been looking to sell for several years and the PA news agency understands an announcement is imminent confirming the sale.
Sky News have reported that Dragan Solak, who owns the United Group, will pay £100million for Gao’s stake.
Southampton are currently 14th in the Premier League, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side drawing 1-1 with Tottenham in their last match.
