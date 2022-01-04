Search

04 Jan 2022

Everton sign right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers on long-term deal

Everton sign right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers on long-term deal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Everton have announced the signing of right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers on a five-and-a-half year deal.

Joining for an undisclosed fee, the 20-year-old Scotland international becomes a second signing of the transfer window for the Toffees, who are currently 15th in the Premier League, with Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko having already arrived from Dynamo Kiev.

Rangers academy product Patterson made his senior debut for the Glasgow outfit in January 2020 and has played 25 times for them in total.

Patterson, holder of six international caps, told evertontv: “I’m over the moon to sign for Everton and looking forward to getting started.

“It was an easy choice to sign. This is a massive club with huge history and the fanbase is tremendous.

“Obviously we aren’t in the place where we want to be right now but we can definitely get there with the talent in the changing room and staff here, and I have full belief we can do that.

“It is really exciting to come to a club that has huge talent in the team. I am going to work my socks off and hopefully I can do well with them in training and in games.

“It was also great for me knowing the manager (Rafael Benitez) really wanted me here and that made my decision.

“When a club really wants you, it makes your mind up early on. I wanted to come here from the very start. I’m delighted to be here and really looking forward to playing in front of the fans at Goodison.

“Long-term, I want to nail down a starting position and win some trophies to make the fans proud.”

Patterson said Evertonians could expect “athleticism, desire and strong challenges, along with good forward play” from him.

He added that he had spoken to the club’s skipper and fellow right-back Seamus Coleman, adding: “I am really looking forward to learning from him and working together.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media