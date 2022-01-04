Search

04 Jan 2022

Livingston sign Morgan Boyes from Liverpool

Livingston sign Morgan Boyes from Liverpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Livingston have made their first January signing after recruiting defender Morgan Boyes from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old left-sided centre-back moves to the Tony Macaroni Arena initially on an 18-month contract, with the Lions having the option to extend his deal to the summer of 2024.

Boyes made two appearances for Liverpool’s first team in cup competitions in the 2019/20 campaign but, after spending the first half of this season on loan at Fleetwood, he has left Anfield in search of more regular game-time.

Livingston manager David Martindale believes the youngster, who has been capped by Wales at under-19 and under-21 level, is equipped to go straight into his team and make an impact.

He told the Lions’ website: “I am delighted to get the signature of Morgan who had a lot of offers down south. Our relationship with Liverpool has really helped in getting Morgan up here to Livingston.

“He is a young player with a massive amount of development and potential still to come and I believe we will be very good for one another.

“I spoke to various members of staff at Liverpool and Fleetwood and everyone spoke very highly of him and his potential. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing him up-close in training.

“Morgan is at a great age and at an age that we have found historically hard to recruit for. Finding players capable of playing first-team football at a young age in the Scottish Premiership is extremely hard but I do believe we have found this with Morgan.”

Livingston released Harrison Panayiotou earlier this week, while they also took the decision to cut short midfielder Ben Williamson’s loan deal from Rangers in order to allow him to subsequently join Raith Rovers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media