04 Jan 2022

Derek McInnes keen to harness Kilmarnock potential after taking over as new boss

Kilmarnock have announced the appointment of Derek McInnes as their new manager on a contract running to the summer of 2023.

The 50-year-old former St Johnstone, Bristol City and Aberdeen boss succeeds Tommy Wright, who was sacked last week after coming under fire from supporters when the cinch Championship title favourites endured a dip in form in December.

McInnes has been out of work since leaving Pittodrie in March following a successful eight-year stint in which he guided the team into the top four of the Premiership for eight consecutive seasons and also won the League Cup in 2014.

He told Kilmarnock’s website: “I’m delighted to be here and I’m well aware of the potential of the club having played and managed against Kilmarnock over the years. I remember the Tommy Burns era and more recently Steve Clarke bringing good success and consistency.

“I know the backing from the fans can make this club special so for me it is a great opportunity.”

McInnes is yet to confirm his backroom staff but the new boss will take immediate charge of the team as he prepares them for Saturday’s Championship trip to Queen of the South. Killie are currently five points behind surprise league leaders Arbroath.

Kilmarnock director Billy Bowie said: “Derek is one of the most highly respected managers in Scottish football and we are thrilled that he’s agreed to join Kilmarnock.

“From our discussions, it was clear he shared our determination and ambition to bring success to our club and we look forward to working with him to achieve our goals for this season and beyond.”

