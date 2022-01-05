Search

05 Jan 2022

Arsenal charged by FA over penalty protests in defeat to Manchester City

Ireland Staff Reporter

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside monitor and adjudging Granit Xhaka had fouled Bernardo Silva.

Gabriel caused a melee before the penalty could be taken and was shown a yellow card for scuffing the spot, although Riyad Mahrez finished coolly to level with City’s first shot on target before Rodri struck deep in stoppage time.

A statement from the Football Association read: “Arsenal FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following its Premier League game against Manchester City FC on Saturday (01/01/22).

“It is alleged that Arsenal FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 59th minute and the
club has until Friday (07/01/22) to respond.”

Having seen City equalise, Arsenal should have retaken the lead moments later, Aymeric Laporte and Ederson suffering a miscommunication which saw the former’s back pass bounce towards the line and be hooked away by Nathan Ake.

Gabriel Martinelli should have tucked home the rebound but could only hit a post on the follow-up.

Things went from bad to worse for Arsenal when Gabriel was shown a second yellow card moments later for holding back compatriot Gabriel Jesus, with City eventually closing out an 11th straight Premier League win when Rodri slotted in following Kevin De Bruyne’s cross.

News

