EFL postpone Carabao Cup semi-final first leg over rising Liverpool Covid cases

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie against Arsenal has been postponed due to rising Covid cases within Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Since the club initially asked on Tuesday evening for the match to be rearranged there have been more positive tests – including assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

The Dutchman was leading the side in the absence of Klopp, who has been isolating since the weekend, and the latest positive tests forced the closure of the first-team training facility for at least 48 hours.

The first leg of the @Carabao_Cup Semi-Final between @Arsenal and @LFC scheduled for Thursday 6 January has been postponed following a formal request by @LFC due to a severe outbreak of COVID infections amongst their management and playing staff.#EFL https://t.co/0Y7YOlLMrQ — EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) January 5, 2022

The EFL reluctantly accepted Liverpool’s request and the order of the ties will now be switched to next week’s match at Anfield will be the first leg with the second leg taking place at the Emirates Stadium on January 20.

“Having now fully reviewed the circumstances involved, the League has accepted Liverpool’s request after determining, albeit reluctantly, that a postponement was the only option as the club looks to mitigate against the further risk of infection amongst its squad and staff alongside ensuring public health was protected by not travelling from Liverpool to London,” read the EFL’s statement.