Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney brings in Elias Melkersen from Bodo/Glimt

Hibernian have signed Norwegian attacker Elias Melkersen from Bodo/Glimt on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 19-year-old has moved to the cinch Premiership side for an undisclosed fee on a deal that runs until the summer of 2026.

Melkersen spent the past year on loan at Ranheim in the Norwegian second tier, where he scored 18 goals in 27 appearances.

Recently-installed Hibs manager Shaun Maloney is delighted to have added the highly-regarded striker to his squad.

He told Hibs’ website: “Elias is a really talented young player who has genuine potential to play a big part and, ultimately, to be very successful at this club.

“We will have to give him time, of course, to adapt to our style of play as a team and also to our league, so we’ll be conscious of this.

“He’s an exciting, attacking talent, technically good with both feet and he has good attributes to drop deeper on the pitch. We’re looking forward to working with him.”