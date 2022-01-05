Search

05 Jan 2022

Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney brings in Elias Melkersen from Bodo/Glimt

Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney brings in Elias Melkersen from Bodo/Glimt

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Hibernian have signed Norwegian attacker Elias Melkersen from Bodo/Glimt on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 19-year-old has moved to the cinch Premiership side for an undisclosed fee on a deal that runs until the summer of 2026.

Melkersen spent the past year on loan at Ranheim in the Norwegian second tier, where he scored 18 goals in 27 appearances.

Recently-installed Hibs manager Shaun Maloney is delighted to have added the highly-regarded striker to his squad.

He told Hibs’ website: “Elias is a really talented young player who has genuine potential to play a big part and, ultimately, to be very successful at this club.

“We will have to give him time, of course, to adapt to our style of play as a team and also to our league, so we’ll be conscious of this.

“He’s an exciting, attacking talent, technically good with both feet and he has good attributes to drop deeper on the pitch. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media