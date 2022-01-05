Search

05 Jan 2022

Bournemouth sign highly-rated defender James Hill from Fleetwood

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Bournemouth have completed the signing of highly-rated teenager James Hill from Fleetwood.

The defender, 19, joins the Cherries on a four-and-a-half-year deal, and is the club’s first signing of the January transfer window.

Hill, who made his debut for Fleetwood when he was 16, has played for England Under-20s and was also called up for the under-21s in November.

“We are delighted to have James on board,” said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.

“He is a player who is a great fit for the club and I’m sure will prove to be a huge asset for us.

“Unsurprisingly there was a lot of interest in James and the fact he has chosen to come here speaks volumes for this club and the direction the team is moving in under Scott Parker.”

Parker’s side are top of the Sky Bet Championship, three points clear of second-placed Blackburn.

The deal represents a club record fee for Fleetwood and chairman Andy Pilley believes it is right for all involved.

He said: “I don’t see this as a blow at all, it’s something we always planned for. We always have pathways and look towards the future and the plan always was for James to leave at this stage.

“The timing was just right for us, he’s been looking like a Rolls Royce for us in League One, Bournemouth are top of the Championship for a reason and we are pleased for him to be joining a fantastic club who will improve him.”

