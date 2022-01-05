Search

05 Jan 2022

Rangers sign USA international James Sands on loan from New York City FC

Rangers have announced the loan signing of United States international James Sands.

The 21-year-old, who operates in both midfield and defence, makes the move from New York City FC to Glasgow on an 18-month deal.

Sands, last season named as New York City FC’s young player of the year, has played for the USA seven times.

“I’m very excited to be joining Rangers Football Club,” said Sands following news of his switch to Ibrox.

“It is an incredible opportunity for me to join a club with such a winning history and worldwide fan base.

“Additionally, I’m looking forward to joining an ambitious and talented group of players and coaches. I am certain that Rangers will progress me as both a player and as a person.”

Rangers, who are sit six points clear of rivals’ Celtic at the top of the SPL, also hold an option to buy Sands.

Manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst added: “James is a player who I have been aware of for some time.

“His versatility was a big attraction and I’ve been impressed with his attitude and mentality in the games that I have watched recently.

“He is a talented young player with areas of his game which we will endeavour to develop through our coaching. I am looking forward to getting him onto the pitch and starting to work with him.”

