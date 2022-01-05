Search

05 Jan 2022

England captain Steph Houghton back in training after almost four months out

England captain Steph Houghton is back in training with Manchester City after almost four months out with an ankle injury.

Houghton, who has been out since suffering the injury ahead of the Lionesses’ meeting with North Macedonia in September, took part in a session with her club on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old tweeted: “Oh it’s good to be back!”

City published pictures of her involvement but it is not yet known when she will return to match action.

Houghton has been missed by City in what has been a frustrating season so far, with the team currently sixth in the Women’s Super League.

She will hope for a good run in the second half of the campaign and to re-establish herself in the Lionesses squad ahead of Euro 2022 on home soil this summer.

