Search

06 Jan 2022

On this day in 2018: Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes

On this day in 2018: Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Stoke sacked manager Mark Hughes on this day in 2018 after their shock FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two Coventry.

Hughes, who had been in charge for four-and-a-half years, was dismissed just hours after a humbling 2-1 defeat at the Ricoh Arena.

The struggling Potters had won just one of their previous eight games in all competitions and had slipped into the Premier League relegation zone on New Year’s Day following a 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle.

Hughes said immediately after Stoke’s cup exit that it “might be a blessing” for the rest of the season, but then came the club’s announcement.

A section of Potters fans had been calling for the club’s owners to sack Hughes and held up banners during the third-round tie.

Former Manchester City, Blackburn, Fulham and QPR boss Hughes had succeeded Tony Pulis in May 2013 and was the top flight’s fourth longest-serving manager.

The Welshman had guided Stoke to three successive ninth-placed finishes before ending the previous term in 13th position.

Paul Lambert was announced as Hughes’ permanent successor on January 16 but he was unable to prevent the club from being relegated to the Championship following a 10-season stay in the top flight.

Hughes, the seventh Premier League manager to lose his job during the 2017-18 campaign, was appointed Southampton boss in March 2018, replacing Mauricio Pellegrino.

He was sacked by Saints less than nine months later and is yet to return to the dugout.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media