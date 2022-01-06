Search

06 Jan 2022

Sean Dyche to miss Burnley cup clash with Huddersfield after positive Covid test

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will miss his side’s FA Cup tie against Huddersfield on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Clarets, who play the Sky Bet Championship Terriers in the third round at Turf Moor in a lunchtime kick-off, said on Twitter that Dyche was in isolation.

The Premier League club said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm manager Sean Dyche will miss this weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Huddersfield, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Sean will now follow the mandatory self-isolation protocols.”

Burnley have won only one Premier League game this season and are third from bottom in the table.

Dyche’s side will be bidding for their fourth win in all competitions having beaten Newcastle and Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

The Clarets reached the fifth round of the FA Cup last season, but were knocked out by Bournemouth in a 2-0 home defeat.

