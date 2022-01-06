Search

06 Jan 2022

Tottenham reunion brings back ‘fantastic’ memories for Stephen Robinson

Tottenham reunion brings back ‘fantastic’ memories for Stephen Robinson

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

After recovering from injury with Gazza and living with Nick Barmby, Stephen Robinson is out to create more memories at Tottenham.

On Sunday the Morecambe boss returns to Spurs in the FA Cup third round, 28 years after leaving.

It may have been a brief first-team career in north London but it is one Robinson would never swap.

Initially he was “back and forward” from Crumlin to Tottenham from 11 years old but signed terms just after the club won the FA Cup in 1991 – the last time they lifted the trophy.

Paul Gascoigne was recovering from the serious knee injury he suffered in the final against Nottingham Forest and teenager Robinson joined him in the treatment room, earning an early education.

“I was injured when I signed, I had a back injury, so I did my rehab with Gazza,” he told the PA news agency.

“We used to be based at Mill Hill and we went up and down to the gyms, the swimming pools and did all our rehab together.

“It was interesting – put it like that – they were lively recovery sessions. Steve Sedgley, John Moncur and Gazza all in one treatment room, it was a dangerous place to be…a few boys got locked in skips.

“There are memories which are fantastic that you never forget. I’m not sure Gazza spoke seriously for more than 10 seconds but he would stay for hours practicing and when he was coming back you couldn’t get him off the training pitch.

“Mostly it was the attitude, Gazza’s work ethic was incredible and people didn’t see that. Nick was the same, he had really bad calf injuries at the time. We lived together and the work ethic and drive to be successful was there. That’s why they were two top players.

“Years later when Gazza was at Boston, Luton played them in the League Cup and he came into the dressing room -‘where is he?’ – because he remembered me. That was the measure of the man and I’m delighted to see him back on track again because he was such an unbelievable talent.”

The 47-year-old made just two Premier League appearances for Tottenham with his second – and last – game coming in a 1-1 derby draw at Arsenal in 1993.

With Barmby, Teddy Sheringham, Darren Anderton and Ilie Dumitrescu ahead of him – and Jurgen Klinsmann’s arrival in the summer of 1994 – the competition eventually forced the midfielder to leave for Bournemouth, where he spent six years.

His experience allows Robinson to reflect on his time at Tottenham, stopping short of saying he has regrets but conceding he was too impatient.

“It was the era of the ‘famous five’ when Jurgen came in and I couldn’t understand why I didn’t get a game,” he says, having also gone on to play for Preston, Bristol City and Luton.

“When you are younger you don’t appreciate it, you think you’re as good as everyone else and I might have jumped a little bit too early.

“I couldn’t get my head around why I couldn’t get back into the team – when you look back now that’s cringeworthy.

“There were a lot of players who were world-class superstars but as a young boy you’re naive and just want to play. There are ‘what ifs’ but ultimately I wasn’t good enough.”

Robinson is now hoping his own team will be good enough to cause a famous upset and reach the fourth round for the first time in their history.

It is the Shrimpers’ second successive third-round trip to London after last season’s 4-0 defeat at Chelsea and continues their upward curve.

They are in the third tier for the first time – sitting 19th – after winning promotion via the play-offs despite having the lowest budget in League Two last season.

The squad also travel between Lancaster University and Morecambe College to train but there is a desire to find a permanent home and develop the youth system.

Robinson, who replaced Derek Adams in the summer, readily admits Morecambe are three years ahead of their plan but it will not stop them trying to push the boundaries.

“As a manager I probably have always been in charge of an underdog and you find ways to win. Tactically we will be well versed in what we need to do, it’s about carrying it out on the day,” said the ex-Motherwell boss.

“This is one of the biggest games they could be involved in. It’s a club which is still trying to build an infrastructure to stay in League One, never mind beyond that. We have good people and directors who have a vision.

“For a club of our size, to play Chelsea away last year and now Spurs, I don’t think they could have dreamt it. It’s a day we have to enjoy but it’s going to be tough.

“The club is just trying to be a sustainable League One club which we don’t have the infrastructure to do.

“The board want to succeed, we’re trying to play catch-up because we didn’t envisage being at this level but I knew the challenge.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media