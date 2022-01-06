Matija Sarkic’s spell at Birmingham cut short due to injury

Birmingham’s on-loan goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has returned to parent club Wolves after being ruled out for the season through injury.
The 24-year-old dislocated his shoulder in the Blues’ 2-1 Sky Bet Championship loss to QPR and scans later revealed that the shot-stopper would require surgery.
Sarkic kept an impressive 10 clean sheets in 23 appearances for Birmingham before his injury.
Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer told the club website: “Matty dislocated his shoulder on Sunday, he was in a bad way.
“He will have to have an operation. He will miss the rest of the season, which is a massive disappointment.”
