Search

06 Jan 2022

Birmingham dedicate game against Plymouth to murdered fan Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Birmingham dedicate game against Plymouth to murdered fan Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Birmingham have dedicated Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Plymouth as their first annual “Arthur’s Memorial Matchday” in memory of murdered six-year-old Blues fan Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The team will wear commemorative shirts with an “Arthur 6” kit printed on them, which will then be auctioned in aid of the NSPCC. A portion of matchday programme sales will also go to the children’s charity.

A club statement announced: “Funds will also go to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, where staff worked tirelessly to help the young Arthur.

“Each year at the Arthur Memorial Matchday, an executive box will also be donated to a local children’s care home for the carers and young people to use and enjoy a game in a unique way.”

Arthur was killed in June 2020 and a trial in November and December 2021 saw his stepmother Emma Tustin jailed for life, with a minimum 29-year term, for murder and his father Thomas Hughes for 21 years for manslaughter.

Their sentences have since been referred to the Court of Appeal after attorney general Suella Braverman deemed them too lenient.

Birmingham, along with many other clubs, paid tribute in the sixth minute of their following home game.

The family zone at the club’s St Andrew’s ground has since been renamed Arthur’s Area and the memorial matchday will take place each year at the home game closest to what would have been his birthday, January 4.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media