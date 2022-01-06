QPR and Bournemouth fined following altercation

QPR and Bournemouth have been fined by the Football Association following an injury-time incident in last month’s Sky Bet Championship fixture.
The two clubs were charged by the governing body on Tuesday for failure to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on December 27.
An altercation erupted following a challenge between Dominic Solanke and Yoann Barbet which also saw QPR’s Andre Dozzell sent off for a second yellow after he clashed with Chris Mepham.
“Queens Park Rangers FC and AFC Bournemouth have been fined £5,000 and £25,000 respectively following their EFL Championship match on Monday 27 December 2021 for breaching FA Rule E20.1,” an FA spokesperson said.
“Queens Park Rangers FC admitted a charge from the FA and accepted the standard penalty.
“AFC Bournemouth admitted a non-standard charge and requested a paper hearing where its fine was imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.