Search

06 Jan 2022

Watford sign Brazilian central defender Samir from Udinese until June 2025

Watford sign Brazilian central defender Samir from Udinese until June 2025

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Watford have completed the signing of Brazilian central defender Samir from Udinese.

The 27-year-old has signed a deal until June 2025 and follows the arrival of Hassane Kamara from Nice.

Samir started his career at home-town club Flamengo in Rio before moving to Italy during January 2016.

The Brazilian, called up to the senior national team for the first time in 2019, made 147 appearance for Udinese.

The addition of Samir, who is left-footed, will provide more defensive cover for Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri as he aims to keep the club in the Premier League.

Watford currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, two points clear of the relegation zone, but have played a match more than third-bottom Burnley.

The Hornets have lost six straight games since beating Manchester United and travel to Ranieri’s former club Leicester on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media