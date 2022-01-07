Search

07 Jan 2022

Yoane Wissa producing ‘magic moments’ but can still get better – Thomas Frank

Yoane Wissa producing ‘magic moments’ but can still get better – Thomas Frank

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank suspects Yoane Wissa still has more to offer but is impressed by the “magic moments” the DR Congo forward is producing in his first season with the Bees.

Wissa joined Brentford in the summer from Lorient for a fee reported to be £8.5million and bagged three goals in his first two starts in the Carabao Cup before coming off the bench to score against both Liverpool and West Ham.

An ankle injury sidelined Wissa for several weeks but the 25-year-old celebrated his sixth goal of the season last Sunday with a superb left-foot finish that helped the Premier League newcomers to a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Asked about his contributions, Frank said: “That was why we brought him in and paid quite a lot of money: to produce some of these magic moments.

“A little bit out of nothing, he produced a goal we needed the most that also changed the momentum of the game.

“I think he’s getting better and better but I still think he’s not as sharp as he was just before he got injured against West Ham.

“What I see in training, he’s doing well but he lacks the last 10 or 15 per cent of that when he was just banging goals in in training. But it’s nice to know he can still get better.”

Wissa is in line for his third successive start when Brentford visit Port Vale in the FA Cup third round on Saturday afternoon, with defender Kristoffer Ajer available again after a long lay-off following hamstring trouble.

There may be 62 places separating Brentford and the League Two Valiants, but Frank refuses to underestimate the task at hand as the Dane looks to steer the West Londoners towards another memorable cup run.

Frank, whose side were denied a semi-final place in the Carabao Cup for a second successive season after defeat to Chelsea last month, said of Vale: “I’m sure they’ll come flying out to perform and impress and do what they can to win.

“We know it’s the oldest cup tournament in the world and I would say the one with the biggest prestige to try to win.

“I love the story about cup tournaments and especially the FA Cup. Of course I followed the FA Cup a lot, especially when I was younger in Denmark, so I’m excited.

“For whatever reason since I’ve been here it’s only been the Carabao Cup we’ve been quite successful in so I’d like to change that with the FA Cup, this year I’d like to see us have a nice run.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media