Search

07 Jan 2022

Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.

Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.

The midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard, who he played with at Liverpool.

A statement read: “Aston Villa and Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park.

“The agreement, which is subject to the player completing a medical and receiving a work permit, also includes an option to buy and Philippe will travel to Birmingham in the next 48 hours.”

Barcelona confirmed Villa will pay part of Coutinho’s wages as he returns to the Premier League after four years.

He joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 in a deal worth £146million but has struggled at the Nou Camp and spent 2019-20 on loan at Bayern Munich.

Despite helping Barca win LaLiga in 2018 and 2019 he never found the form he displayed in the Premier League with Liverpool.

He becomes Gerrard’s first signing at Villa since the boss joined from Rangers in November.

“He’s won two league titles at Barcelona, two Copa del Reys,” Gerrard said on Thursday.

“If you go and have a look at his Wiki page you’ll see a serial winner wherever he goes.

“He’s won 63 caps for Brazil, played for Barcelona and was incredible at Liverpool.

“So I can understand why he’s linked to a lot of football clubs. I can understand why a lot of supporters up and down the country are speaking about him.

“I don’t think you get a nickname of ‘The Magician’ if you’re not a special footballer.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media