07 Jan 2022

Michail Antonio signs new West Ham contract until 2024

Michail Antonio signs new West Ham contract until 2024

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has signed a new contract.

The 31-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire next summer, has committed himself to the Hammers until 2024 with the option of a further year.

Antonio has scored 55 goals for the club since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015, and has been a key player in West Ham’s rise up the Premier League over the last two seasons under manager David Moyes.

Moyes said: “We’ve extended one or two contracts behind the scenes.

“We did Michail’s contract about two months ago, but we’ve also done another couple of players. We’ve gone about our business quietly, trying to do things behind the scenes and trying to do things correctly.”

Antonio, who has scored eight Premier League goals this season, recently returned from a period of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Moyes revealed there are further cases in the Hammers camp ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup third-round visit of Leeds.

“Like everybody else, we’ve got a few,” he added. “We’ve done very well at present with it, but I’m sure like everybody else, there’s one or two.

“Other than that, we’re looking forward to the game and trying to get the players and everybody ready.”

The Hammers have a rearranged Premier League match against Norwich on Wednesday night, which Moyes says could force him to pick some fringe players against Leeds.

“I might do,” he said. “I’m not really sure yet exactly which way we want to go.

“I think because the Premier League have put the game on Wednesday night, that’s changed the whole dynamics of this FA Cup tie.

“We’ve been given a tough third-round draw, but we had a real tough go in the Carabao Cup too. We’ve done well in those games and we hope we can do well against Leeds United.”

