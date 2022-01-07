Search

07 Jan 2022

Son Heung-min out of Morecambe cup tie

Son Heung-min out of Morecambe cup tie

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Tottenham will be without Son Heung-min for the visit of League One Morecambe.

The South Korean picked up a muscle injury against Chelsea in midweek and is out for the remainder of Spurs’ January fixtures.

Harry Kane will be rested as Antonio Conte looks set to give his fringe players a run.

A couple of unnamed players could still miss out with Covid-19 while Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon and Steven Bergwijn are also set to be absent.

Morecambe could hand debuts to Jacob Bedeau and Trevor Carson.

Central defender Bedeau has arrived on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season while experienced goalkeeper Carson has signed from Dundee United for the same period.

Jake McPake will not be involved, though, as he has returned to parent club Rangers after playing seven times in the first half of the season.

Boss Stephen Robinson is returning to the club where he came through the ranks and represented the first team twice in the 1990s.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media